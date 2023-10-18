We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Food Doctor White Chocolate & Raspberry Duo Bars 2X30g

Vegan

Reduced carbohydrate raspberry flavour snack bar in a white chocolate flavour coating with sweeteners.
The Food Doctor is your healthy gut friend!We are passionate about great tasting, high fibre, healthier foods for all to enjoy!Our Lower Carb White Chocolate and Raspberry High Fibre, High Protein Duo bar is utterly delicious but with the added benefit of being low sugar, high protein and high fibre.Duo Bar contains 2 x 30g bars - perfect for portion control, one for now and one for later!Perfect for those following a Keto or a low carb diet or for those who are simply wanting to add more fibre to their diet each day.Keto Friendly, Low Sugar, High Fibre, High Protein and Vegan1.6 Net Carbs per bar. Contains at least 30% less carbohydrate than average UK snack bars see website for further details.
High Protein 8.9g Per BarKeto FriendlyLow Sugar 1.3g Per BarHigh Fibre 3.0g Per BarSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 60G
High ProteinLow SugarHigh Fibre

Ingredients

Sweetener: Maltitol, Soya Protein Isolate, Flavoured Cocoa Butter with Rice and Sweetener (12%) (Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Raw Sugar, Natural Flavouring), Pea Protein Isolate, Bulking Agent: Polydextrose Powder, Soya Protein Nuggets (Soya Protein Isolate, Tapioca Starch, Sea Salt), Beet Fibre, Chicory Root Fibre, Peanut Paste, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine, Emulsifier: Lecithin, Sunflower Oil, Natural Flavouring, Thickener: Gum Acacia, Water, Beetroot Powder, Cocoa Butter, Antioxidant: Mixed Natural Tocopherols (Vitamin E), Salt, Sweetener: Sucralose, Acidifying Agent: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

May also contain Tree Nuts, Sesame and Sulphites. For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Two 30g portions per pack

Net Contents

2 x 30g ℮

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

