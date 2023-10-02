We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 8 Mini Coquille St Jacques 110g

Tesco Finest 8 Mini Coquille St Jacques 110g

£4.50

£4.09/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One mini coquille
Energy
172kJ
41kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.2g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.1g

high

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1231kJ / 295kcal

Scallops (Zygochlamys patagonica) in a cheese and white wine sauce with a panko, parsley and red bell pepper breadcrumb topping served in a shortcrust pastry case.
Succulent Patagonian scallops in a creamy mature Cheddar cheese & white wine sauce, sprinkled with a crisp panko crumb
Pack size: 110G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Scallop (Mollusc) (21%), Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Palm Fat, Whole Milk, White Wine, Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Butter (Milk), Dried Red Pepper, Maize Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg, Fish Stock [Maltodextrin, Plaice (Fish), Coley (Fish), Salt, Water, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Onion Concentrate, Pepper Oil], Shallot, Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Sugar, Salt, Yeast, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, White Wine Vinegar, White Pepper, Cayenne Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using scallops caught in the South-West Atlantic.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

110g e

