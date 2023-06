Tesco Finest Fleur des Alpes Cheese 220g

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

SMOOTH & NUTTY A versatile cheese, perfect on a cheese board or for melting over your favourite dishes.

Made in the Haute Savoie Region of the French Alps. Cheese from a mountain area with a delicate nutty aroma and a smooth texture. Works well with cured meat or in recipes like tartiflette. Made using full fat pasteurised milk from local cow breeds which are used to living in mountain weather conditions.

Made in the Haute Savoie Region of the French Alps. Cheese from a mountain area with a delicate nutty aroma and a smooth texture. Works well with cured meat or in recipes like tartiflette. Made using full fat pasteurised milk from local cow breeds which are used to living in mountain weather conditions. SMOOTH & NUTTY A versatile cheese, perfect on a cheese board or for melting over your favourite dishes.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023