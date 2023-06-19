We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Fleur des Alpes Cheese 220g

Tesco Finest Fleur des Alpes Cheese 220g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 30g
Energy
396kJ
96kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
8.0g

high

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.1g

high

26%of the reference intake
Sugars
<0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.45g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1321kJ / 319kcal

Fleur des Alpes full fat soft cheese.
Made in the Haute Savoie Region of the French Alps. Cheese from a mountain area with a delicate nutty aroma and a smooth texture. Works well with cured meat or in recipes like tartiflette. Made using full fat pasteurised milk from local cow breeds which are used to living in mountain weather conditions.SMOOTH & NUTTY A versatile cheese, perfect on a cheese board or for melting over your favourite dishes.
Pack size: 220G

Allergy Information

Contains milk.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk from France

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Net Contents

220g

