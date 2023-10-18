We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

O'keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream 193G

O'keeffe's Working Hands Hand Cream 193G

O'KEEFFE'S WORKING HANDS HAND CREAM 193G
Guaranteed Hardworking SkincareGuaranteed ReliefFor Extremely Dry, Cracked Hands
193G

Aqua, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Dimethicone, Ceteth-10, Laureth-4, Paraffin, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Allantoin, Octyldodecyl Stearate, Diazolidinyl Urea, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Acrylates/Acrylamide Copolymer, Paraffinum Liquidum, Polysorbate 85

193g

Directions: Apply sparingly. A little goes a long way. Apply to dry skin as needed throughout the day, particularly after washing hands or bathing. Bedtime use is also highly recommended as this is the most effective time for moisturising extremely dry skin. Mild stinging of severely dry skin is normal. Discontinue use if you experience excessive stinging or if stinging persists.

