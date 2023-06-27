The Original Oatly Whole Oat Drink 1L

Oat drink, with added vitamins and minerals. 2.8% fat. The boring side (but very important) This promotional text for oat drink might be more interesting if it actually said something about oat drink.

Oh, so you’re only interested in the cream of the oat crop? Then our ambient Oat Drink Whole was totally made with you in mind. It’s perfect for anyone looking to swap whole cow’s milk for a more planet-based beverage. And bonus! Before opening, it can be stored at room temperature for 270 days! That should be more than enough to get you through the first stages of a zombie apocalypse or for you to put it in a safe place, forget about it, then find it again nine months later, still fresh. After opening this product, you can use it for cooking, drinking, and baking bread that will be so soft and fluffy that any bad feelings you might have experienced from that mention of a zombie apocalypse will immediately go away. What’s Amazing 100% luxurious flavour. It does not taste like diamonds or anything, but it’s perfectly creamy without the saturated fats you usually get when you drink something creamy. Actually, Oat Drink Whole has healthy unsaturated fat*. So, if you do not have a yacht, but still want to flaunt your luxurious lifestyle, you can brag about the nice, fat oat drink you're gulping. What might be less amazing To make it work really great in coffee, we’ve added an acidity regulator. Yes, we’re aware that doesn’t sound super fun. But the advantages outweigh the disadvantages, we promise. Last but not least Doesn’t contain milk, nuts, or soy. Amazingly suitable for vegans, non-vegans, and anyone in between. *Replacing saturated fats with unsaturated fats in your daily diet contributes to maintaining a recommended cholesterol level.

We promise to be a good company. We are not a perfect company, not even close, but our intentions are true. We would like to be judged by the good we do and not just the pretty words we say. Our goal is to deliver products that provide real nutritional value and minimal environmental impact which is why everything we make is based on oats. We promise that making products that help people upgrade their lives will always come before the reckless pursuit of profit. We aim to produce the most responsible products possible and are working to make the food industry a more honest place by declaring to be transparent in everything we do. Lastly, we are not usually this serious on our packages and promise not to make it a habit.

Climate footprint: 0.52 kg CO₂e per/kg Source: CarbonCloud, 11/2022. oatly.com/footprint FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C014047, www.fsc.org Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good - Thank you for choosing a good package. It's mainly plant-based. Check locally for how to recycle. Read more: tetrapak.com

Water, Oats 10%, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Dipotassium Phosphate), Minerals (Calcium Carbonate, Potassium Iodide), Salt, Vitamins (D2, Riboflavin, B12)

Free From: Milk, Soya Contains: Oats

