VASELINE COCOA HYDRATE HAND CREAM 75ML

Our hands are often the first to suffer from dry skin, constantly exposed to the sun, low humidity, and harsh cleansers that damage the skin’s natural barrier. At Vaseline, we believe that healthy skin starts with deep-restoring moisture, which is why we've created Intensive Care Cocoa Hydrate Hand Cream to help relieve and soften dry hands after just one use. Formulated with ultra-hydrating lipids and shea butter, this moisturiser for dry skin helps to replenish moisture and fortify the skin barrier. It also contains pure cocoa butter and micro-droplets of triple-purified Vaseline jelly, which help to lock in moisture and form a protective layer on your skin. This sealing barrier speeds up your skin’s natural recovery process. To heal dry skin, use Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Hydrate Hand Cream daily and allow its rich yet quick-absorbing and non-greasy formula to provide intense moisturisation for your hands and nails. Our skin is the barrier between our bodies and the outside world, and its health is essential to our overall well-being. That’s why Vaseline is helping those who are underserved get better care for their skin, thereby working towards giving everybody, everywhere, access to the skin care they need.

Vaseline Intensive Care Cocoa Hydrate Hand Cream contains pure cocoa butter and Vaseline jelly Formulated with ultra-hydrating lipids and shea butter, this hand cream replenishes moisture and fortifies the skin barrier Helps soften dry hands from the first application This nourishing hand moisturiser absorbs fast for a non-greasy feel, delivering hydration for healthy-looking skin Use it as part of your daily hand care routine to heal dry skin Skin health is essential for our well-being, so we’re helping those who are underserved have better access to skin and hand care

Pack size: 75ML

Ingredients

AQUA, PETROLATUM, GLYCERIN, STEARIC ACID, ISOPROPYL PALMITATE, GLYCOL STEARATE, DIMETHICONE, TRIETHANOLAMINE, GLYCERYL STEARATE, BUTYROSPERMUM PARKII BUTTER, THEOBROMA CACAO SEED BUTTER, CETYL ALCOHOL, PHENOXYETHANOL, METHYLPARABEN, PARFUM, MAGNESIUM ALUMINUM SILICATE, CARBOMER, PROPYLPARABEN, STEARAMIDE AMP, DISODIUM EDTA, CARAMEL, MALTODEXTRIN, COUMARIN, GERANIOL, HEXYL CINNAMAL, HYDROXYCITRONELLAL, LINALOOL

Produce of

Poland

Net Contents

75 ℮