Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Tissue 50% more sheets 9 Mega Rolls

ANDREX GENTLE CLEAN MEGA T/ROLL 9 PACK In partnership with Bowel Cancer UK, we want to raise awareness of bowel cancer symptoms. Visit www.bowelcanceruk.org.uk www.andrex.co.uk

Even more puppies on a roll with our Andrex® Gentle Clean Mega rolls. Our Mega rolls have at least 50% more sheets on every roll*. This means that our Mega rolls will last you longer*, they will deliver the same great clean and Andrex quality. Just like our Andrex® Gentle Clean standard rolls, it is specifically designed to clean you and your family with a touch of softness. Every sheet is embossed our loveable Andrex puppy. Just like the rest of Andrex® Toilet Tissue, our Mega rolls are made with responsibly resourced fibres, our packaging is 100% recyclable and contains at least 30% recycled material. What's more, Andrex Gentle Clean Mega rolls use 31% less plastic, require up to 13% fewer trucks to transport and use up to 33% less core board**. Even more puppies on a roll with our Andrex® Gentle Clean MEGA rolls. Our MEGA rolls have at least 50% more sheets on every roll* (*vs Gentle Clean standard rolls) Pair Andrex® Toilet Tissue and Andrex® Washlets™ Moist Toilet Tissue to feel Fresh *vs Andrex Gentle Clean standard roll **When comparing 6R Gentle Clean Mega Roll pack to 9R Gentle Clean standard roll pack

9 Rolls 2 Ply Tissue. Average sheet count: 255 sheets per roll. Average roll length: 31.62m. FSC - Forests® for All Forever FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible forestry, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org ®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates. © KCWW

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Disposable Tissues Kimberly-Clark Limited Tamworth, Surrey

50% More Sheets With Puppies on a Roll Longer lasting Designed for all the family with a touch of softness, with Andrex puppy embossed on every sheet

Pack size: 2295SHT

Net Contents

9 x Mega Rolls