We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Tissue 50% more sheets 9 Mega Rolls
image 1 of Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Tissue 50% more sheets 9 Mega Rollsimage 2 of Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Tissue 50% more sheets 9 Mega Rollsimage 3 of Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Tissue 50% more sheets 9 Mega Rollsimage 4 of Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Tissue 50% more sheets 9 Mega Rolls

Andrex Gentle Clean Toilet Tissue 50% more sheets 9 Mega Rolls

No ratings yet
Write a review

£6.95

£0.30/100sht

ANDREX GENTLE CLEAN MEGA T/ROLL 9 PACK In partnership with Bowel Cancer UK, we want to raise awareness of bowel cancer symptoms. Visit www.bowelcanceruk.org.ukwww.andrex.co.uk
Even more puppies on a roll with our Andrex® Gentle Clean Mega rolls. Our Mega rolls have at least 50% more sheets on every roll*. This means that our Mega rolls will last you longer*, they will deliver the same great clean and Andrex quality. Just like our Andrex® Gentle Clean standard rolls, it is specifically designed to clean you and your family with a touch of softness. Every sheet is embossed our loveable Andrex puppy.Just like the rest of Andrex® Toilet Tissue, our Mega rolls are made with responsibly resourced fibres, our packaging is 100% recyclable and contains at least 30% recycled material. What's more, Andrex Gentle Clean Mega rolls use 31% less plastic, require up to 13% fewer trucks to transport and use up to 33% less core board**.Even more puppies on a roll with our Andrex® Gentle Clean MEGA rolls. Our MEGA rolls have at least 50% more sheets on every roll* (*vs Gentle Clean standard rolls)Pair Andrex® Toilet Tissue and Andrex® Washlets™ Moist Toilet Tissue to feel Fresh*vs Andrex Gentle Clean standard roll**When comparing 6R Gentle Clean Mega Roll pack to 9R Gentle Clean standard roll pack
9 Rolls 2 Ply Tissue.Average sheet count: 255 sheets per roll.Average roll length: 31.62m.FSC - Forests® for All ForeverFSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible forestry, FSC® C013545, www.fsc.org®/™ Trademarks of Kimberly-Clark Worldwide, Inc. or its affiliates.© KCWW
By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Manufacturers of Disposable Tissues Kimberly-Clark Limited Tamworth, Surrey
50% More SheetsWith Puppies on a RollLonger lastingDesigned for all the family with a touch of softness, with Andrex puppy embossed on every sheet
Pack size: 2295SHT

Net Contents

9 x Mega Rolls

View all 6-12 Roll

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here