Skin Saints Retinol Face Mask 20Ml

Skin Saints Retinol Face Mask 20Ml

£2.00

£10.00/100ml

SKIN SAINTS RETINOL FACE MASK 20ML
Retinol for healthy younger looking skinSkin Saints Rejuvenating Face Mask helps to minimise fine lines & wrinkles by improving skin elasticity.
The name Skin saints® is a registered Trademark of AFB PLC.
Targets Fine Lines & WrinklesHelps Improve Skin ElasticitySingle UseCruelty FreeSuitable for Vegans
Pack size: 20ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Erythritol, Hydrogenated Lecithin, PEG-8, Phenoxyethanol, Hydroxyethyl Acrylate/Sodium Acryloyldimethyl Taurate Copolymer, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein, Leontopodium Alpinum Flower/Leaf Extract, Kousou Ekisu, Retinyl Palmitate, Cyathea Medullaris Leaf Extract, Piper Methysticum Leaf/Root/Stem Extract, Hydrolyzed Lupine Protein, Sodium Hyaluronate, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Xanthan Gum, Panthenol, Pentylene Glycol, Caulerpa Lentillifera Extract, Avena Sativa (Oat) Kernel Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin, Chlorphenesin, Sodium Benzoate, PEG-8/SMDI Copolymer, Parfum (Fragrance), Potassium Sorbate, Citric Acid, Sorbic Acid, Biotin, Tocopherol

Net Contents

20ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions:Cleanse skin and pat dry. Carefully remove face mask from sachet and place over face adjusting so that eye and mouth holes are in the correct position. Smooth out bumps and wrinkles in an outward motion so mask is flat against skin. Relax and wait 20 minutes before removing mask. Dispose of mask and sachet in a bin. Do not wash your face, massage any remaining serum into your skin. Gently pat until skin has absorbed the excess serum.

