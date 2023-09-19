We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Beef Steaks With Stroganoff Sauce 320g

Tesco Beef Steaks With Stroganoff Sauce 320g

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pack
Energy
927kJ
221kcal
11%of the reference intake
Fat
10.8g

medium

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.8g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.38g

medium

6%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 799kJ / 191kcal

2 Beef steaks with a creamy sauce made with beef stock, brandy and mushrooms.
Creamy & Rich
Pack size: 320G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (68%), Stroganoff Sauce [Water, Single Cream (Milk), Soured Cream (Milk), Onion, Beef Extract, Double Cream (Milk), White Wine, Brandy, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Mustard Flour, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Tomato Purée, Mushroom Juice Concentrate, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Yeast Extract, Mushroom Powder, Carrot, Sea Salt, Mustard Husk, Flavouring, Sunflower Oil].

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using British or Irish beef. See front of pack for specific origin.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

320g e

Preparation and Usage

Place sauce sachet to one side for later use. Allow steaks to rest at room temperature for 10 minutes before cooking.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

