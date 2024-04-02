We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy. Manage cookies.

Tesco Home
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesSpecial OffersGreat Value EventDelivery Saver
GroceriesMy FavouritesRecipesMore
Tesco 4 Lamb Leg Steaks 400g

Tesco 4 Lamb Leg Steaks 400g

5(1)
Write a review
This product is available for delivery and collection from 03/04/2024 until 28/05/2024
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Guideline Daily Amounts

One typical steak
Energy
647kJ
155kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
8.4g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.7g

medium

19%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 647kJ / 155kcal

Lamb leg steaks.
From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.FROM TRUSTED FARMS A prime cut selected for flavour and tenderness
Pack size: 400G

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., Origin the U.K. or New Zealand

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

Preparation and Usage

Allow steaks to rest for 10 minutes at room temperature before cooking. 

View all Fresh Lamb

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2024

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here