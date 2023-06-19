We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Jacob's Crinklys Cheese & Onion Snacks Biscuits 6 Pack 138G

£1.35

£0.98/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack (23g) contains
Energy
438kJ
104kcal
5%of the reference intake
Fat
3.4g

-

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

-

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

-

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.18g

-

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Cheese and Onion Flavour Crinkled Snack Biscuitswww.123healthybalance.comUnited Biscuits (UK) Limited,A pladis company pladisglobal.com
30% Less fat* vs fried potato crisps*30% Less fat than fried potato crisps.
Baked with PassionAt Jacob's we are dedicated to baking the best snacks, so our Jacob's Crinklys are guaranteed to deliver savoury satisfaction time after time.
® Registered Trade Mark of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.
Oven Baked Not FriedSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 138G

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Dried Potato, Sunflower Oil, Modified Starch, Dried Whey (Milk), Cheese and Onion Flavouring (Milk) [Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Natural Flavouring (contains Milk), Salt, Potassium Chloride, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)], Polydextrose, Wheat Gluten, Acid (Lactic Acid), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Emulsifier (E472e), Salt, Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

Typical number of servings per multipack: 6

Net Contents

6 x 138g ℮

