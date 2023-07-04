We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Treaclemoon Brazilian Love Body Lotion 250ml

Treaclemoon Brazilian Love Body Lotion 250ml

5(1)
Write a review

£4.00

£1.60/100ml

Vegan

Treaclemoon Brazilian Love Bdy Lotion 250ml
Nourishing body lotion for wonderfully caressed skin:- Luxury formulation that gives lasting care to dry, thirsty skin.- Contains soothing shea for extra skin smoothing and wellbeing.- Absorbs quickly and easily on application.
Oh so smoothSweet sunshine enveloped her skin like a powdered gold lightDeliciously hydrating100% Natural ExtractDermatologically TestedNo unnecessary ingredientsAnimal Test-Free PETA VeganSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 250ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Vitis Vinifera (Grape) Seed Oil, Parfum (Fragrance), Phenoxyethanol, Ceteareth-20, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Ethylhexylglycerin, Xanthan Gum, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Benzyl Salicylate, Citric Acid, Coumarin, Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Limonene, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Fruit Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

How to Use: Apply to dry skin and massage gently to make skin feel beautifully soft.

View all Body Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here