Tesco Finest Slow Cooked Thor's Hammer 3.715kg (Serves 8)

A seasoned bone in beef shin with a sachet of beef dripping and roast garlic gravy.

An impressive bone in beef shin, slow cooked for 10 hours for maximum flavour and tenderness, served with a rich beef dripping and roasted garlic gravy for a luxurious, showstopping main. Slow Cooked Impressive & Tender Beef shin with a rich beef dripping and roasted garlic gravy. This product is part of the Tesco Festive Food to Order range. In order for us to get it to you in time for your delivery or Click+Collect slot, please check out by 11.45pm on 14 December. Beyond this point, Festive Food to Order products cannot be changed, but non Festive Food to Order product can still be amended.

Pack size: 3.715KG

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beef (94%), Beef Dripping and Roast Garlic Gravy [Water, Sugar, Roast Garlic Purée, Beef Extract, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Yeast Extract, Salt, Wine Vinegar, Concentrated Mushroom Juice, Spirit Vinegar, Tomato Purée, Cane Molasses, Grape Must Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Dried Mushrooms, Onion, Spices, Carrot, Tamarind Concentrate, Thyme, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder], Sugar, Black Pepper, Sea Salt, Maltodextrin, Maize Starch, Dried Green Pepper, Dried Red Pepper, Yeast Extract, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Black Peppercorns, Pink Peppercorns, Green Peppercorns.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Not for EU

Made using British beef.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

3.715 kg e