Cadbury Dairy Milk Assorted Chocolates 380g

£5.00

£1.32/100g

An assortment of chocolates.Cocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationWWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
393 g including wraps.Occasionally it is necessary to replace a particular chocolate with another of an equally high standard.
For Someone SpecialThe Classic Creamy Taste of Cadbury Wholenut, Dairy Milk and CaramelIndividual Wrapped Chunks of Wholenut, Dairy Milk & CaramelSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Hazelnuts, Whey Powder (from Milk), Emulsifiers (E442, E471, E476), Salt, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

May contain other Nuts.

Net Contents

380g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

