Tesco Asian Prawn Selection 200g

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the lemon grass and lime leaves..Caution: Do not eat raw..Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 14-15 mins Place in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time.

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 14-15 mins Place in a single layer on a baking tray lined with greaseproof paper. Place in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn halfway through cooking time.

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

5 Green and red striped pastry cones filled with chopped king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), vegetables, lemongrass and chilli. 5 Green and red striped pastry parcels filled with chopped king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) and vegetables seasoned with ginger, garlic and sesame oil.

5 Green and red striped pastry cones filled with chopped king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), vegetables, lemongrass and chilli. 5 Green and red striped pastry parcels filled with chopped king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) and vegetables seasoned with ginger, garlic and sesame oil.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023