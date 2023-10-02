We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Asian Prawn Selection 200g

Tesco Asian Prawn Selection 200g

£3.00

£1.50/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One prawn candy
Energy
174kJ
42kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g

medium

3%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1023kJ / 245kcal

5 Green and red striped pastry cones filled with chopped king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei), vegetables, lemongrass and chilli. 5 Green and red striped pastry parcels filled with chopped king prawns (Litopenaeus vannamei) and vegetables seasoned with ginger, garlic and sesame oil.
FOOD WORTH CELEBRATING King prawn cones and money bags in Asian inspired flavours
Pack size: 200G

Allergy Information

Contains sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Net Contents

200g

One prawn candy,One prawn money bag
Energy
174kJ
42kcal
197kJ
47kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
2.0g
2.4g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g
0.5g

medium

3%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g
0.8g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.15g
0.14g

medium

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1023kJ / 245kcal

Ingredients

IINGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, King Prawn (Crustacean) (21%), Water, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Lemongrass, Carrot, Onion, Black Oyster Mushroom, Cornflour, Galangal, Coconut Powder, Water Chestnut, Sugar, Garlic, Coriander Leaf, Shallot, Red Chilli, Chive Juice, Spinach Juice, Mungbean Starch, Potato Starch, Lime Leaves, Salt, Maltodextrin, Beetroot Juice, Paprika, White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric, Cumin, Sweet Basil, Makrut Lime Leaf, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

,

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, King Prawn (Crustacean) (16%), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Carrot, King Oyster Mushroom, Onion, Shiitake Mushroom, Arrowroot Starch, Spring Onion, Ginger, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Chive Juice, Spinach Juice, Sugar, Salt, Beetroot Juice, Soya Bean.

Allergy Information

Contains sesame seeds.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Number of uses

10 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne prawn candy (17g**)Per 100gOne prawn money bag (18g**)
Energy1023kJ / 245kcal174kJ / 42kcal1096kJ / 262kcal197kJ / 47kcal
Fat11.8g2.0g13.2g2.4g
Saturates4.0g0.7g3.0g0.5g
Carbohydrate24.8g4.2g27.4g4.9g
Sugars5.3g0.9g4.4g0.8g
Fibre4.9g0.8g3.0g0.5g
Protein7.4g1.3g6.9g1.2g
Salt0.87g0.15g0.79g0.14g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)----

