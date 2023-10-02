Tesco Asian Prawn Selection 200g
Allergy Information
Number of uses
Net Contents
Ingredients
IINGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, King Prawn (Crustacean) (21%), Water, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Lemongrass, Carrot, Onion, Black Oyster Mushroom, Cornflour, Galangal, Coconut Powder, Water Chestnut, Sugar, Garlic, Coriander Leaf, Shallot, Red Chilli, Chive Juice, Spinach Juice, Mungbean Starch, Potato Starch, Lime Leaves, Salt, Maltodextrin, Beetroot Juice, Paprika, White Pepper, Colour (Paprika Extract), Turmeric, Cumin, Sweet Basil, Makrut Lime Leaf, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).,
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour, Water, King Prawn (Crustacean) (16%), Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Carrot, King Oyster Mushroom, Onion, Shiitake Mushroom, Arrowroot Starch, Spring Onion, Ginger, Garlic, Sesame Oil, Chive Juice, Spinach Juice, Sugar, Salt, Beetroot Juice, Soya Bean.
Allergy Information
Storage
Number of uses
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One prawn candy (17g**)
|Per 100g
|One prawn money bag (18g**)
|Energy
|1023kJ / 245kcal
|174kJ / 42kcal
|1096kJ / 262kcal
|197kJ / 47kcal
|Fat
|11.8g
|2.0g
|13.2g
|2.4g
|Saturates
|4.0g
|0.7g
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|24.8g
|4.2g
|27.4g
|4.9g
|Sugars
|5.3g
|0.9g
|4.4g
|0.8g
|Fibre
|4.9g
|0.8g
|3.0g
|0.5g
|Protein
|7.4g
|1.3g
|6.9g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.87g
|0.15g
|0.79g
|0.14g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
Oven from frozen
Return to
Using Product Information
