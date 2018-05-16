The Spice Tailor Indonesian Peanut Satay Sauce 275G

Product Description
- The Spice Tailor Indo P/nut Satay Sce 275g
- For detailed instructions, vegan options, recipe suggestions & videos, visit: THESPICETAILOR.com
- Our Indonesian peanut satay sauce is a harmony of nutty textures and flavours all balanced with a little coconut and heightened by the tang of tamarind. Beyond delicious!
- Spice Routes
- A cuisine is a complex tapestry of people, geography and history. Early travellers influenced Far Eastern food with their introduction of spices, chillies and curries. New dishes were created and old ones evolved to give us delicious new favourites. At The Spice Tailor, we journeyed down these old spice routes to explore more spiced dishes and are really proud to introduce you to our delicious authentic range of curries.
- This pack contains a pouch of spices and aromatics, a smaller pouch with our spice pastes and a larger one with a satay sauce.
- The Spice Mix
- Whole red chilli for clean heat
- Kaffir lime leaves for a hint of citrus
- Full-bodied, nutty, spicy peanut sauce
- 10 Mins
- Chilli rating - mild - 1
- No nasties
- No Artificial Preservatives, Colourings or Flavourings!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 275G
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Milk, Peanuts (12%), Water, Lemongrass, Soy Sauce [Water, Soybeans, Wheat, Salt], Raw Sugar, Dehydrated Onion, Spices, Tamarind, Garlic, Red Chillies, Salt, Onion Powder, Kaffir Lime Leaves
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Milk, Mustard, Nuts, Sesame, Celery & Sulphites. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened refrigerate and consume within 3 days.For Best Before Date See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Produced and Packed in India. Non UK Coconut Milk
Preparation and Usage
- Not Suitable for Microwave Use.
- Three Simple Steps
- Sometimes the satay sauce separates, do not let this worry you!
- 1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a pan for 20 seconds. Fry the chilli from the spice pouch for optional heat
- 2. Add your fresh ingredients and stir fry for 3-4 minutes, add the paste and cook for another minute
- 3. Stir in the satay sauce from the large pouch, kaffir lime leaves and simmer for 3-4 minutes or until the meat or veg is cooked to your liking
- Tailor to Taste
- - Delicious when cooked with vegetables, tofu, eggs, seafood, red meat or chicken. Makes the perfect hot dipping sauce (if cooked as it is)
- - Also great as a warm dressing (for example on a Gado Gado salad)
- - Serve with Jasmine rice, Basmati rice or rice noodles
Number of uses
2-3 Servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.
Name and address
- THE SPICE TAILOR Limited,
- Horton House,
- Exchange Flags,
- Liverpool,
- L2 3PF.
- Level 1,
Return to
- If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the batch number (BB box).
- Your statutory rights are not affected.
- Helpline: 0844 870 9184
Net Contents
275g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|816kJ/197kcal
|Fat
|15g
|of which saturates
|8.9g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|of which sugars
|6.3g
|Fibre
|5.4g
|Protein
|5.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
Safety information
DO NOT USE IF POUCH IS BLOATED OR LEAKING.
