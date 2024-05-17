Philips X3002/00 Electric Shaver Forest Green USB-A Charging - At Philips, we drive sustainability in all aspects of product creation. Our ambition is to reduce waste and minimize the number of USB adaptors we put in the market. Should you need an adapter, a suitable supply unit is available via: www.philips.com/support

Philips Shaver 3000X Series Wet & Dry Electric Shaver gives you a comfortable, clean shave, with additional SkinProtect technology. 27 self-sharpening PowerCut Blades, wet and dry use, and a pop-up trimmer makes the shaver easy to use and always reliable. - 27 self-sharpening PowerCut blades made from surgical-grade hypoallergenic steel, for a comfortable and close shave that's gentle on your skin - 55,000 cutting actions per minute for a smooth, even finish every time - 4D Flex Heads to maintain contact with your skin whilst maintaining a comfortable shave - With Wet & Dry, you can choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave - Pop-up Trimmer to complete your look with ease - 1-hour use from a 40 min charge, with 5 min quick charge option. USB-A charging, for on-the-go charging. - The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty, or charging - One-touch open allows for easy cleaning - Our shavers are made with care for you and the planet. The packaging of this shaver is plastic-free and made from 90% recycled material 4D Flex Heads - 4D Flex Heads follow your face for a comfortable shave. Floating heads flex in four directions to maintain contact with your skin without nicking it. PowerCut Blades - 27 self-sharpening, PowerCut blades consistently cut each hair right above skin level for a smooth, even finish, every time. Our self-sharpening blades stay like new for 2 years. Wet and dry shaving - Adapt your shaving routine to your needs. With Wet & Dry, you can choose a convenient dry shave, or pair with your favorite foam or gel for a refreshing wet shave, even in the shower. 40 minutes of cordless shaving - After only 1 hour to fully charge, the Shaver Series 3000X provides up to 40 minutes of constant cordless performance. Plug in your shaver for 5 minutes and get enough power for 1 full shave. Anti-Corrosion Shaving System - Our shaver blades are made from surgical-grade hypoallergenic steel to resist corrosion, prevent impurities, and protect your skin. Pop-up trimmer - Refine and define your moustache and sideburns with the pop-up trimmer - and complete your look with ease. Rubber grip - Never lose your grip. The ergonomic handle with rubber stays secure and comfortable, even when wet. Battery indicator - Don't get caught with an empty battery. The battery indicator lets you know if the battery is low, empty, or charging. Sustainability - Our shavers are made with care for you and the and made from 90% recycled material, while our blade production facility uses 100% renewable electricity. OneTouch Open - OneTouch open for easy cleaning. The shaver head flips open at the touch of a button to rinse clean under running water. Waterproof - Rinse under running water for easy cleaning or shave in the shower. Recyclable blades - You can now recycle your used blades by posting them to: Freepost RSHJ-KRSA-UHGE, Philips Parts Recycling, Olympic Shavers, 6-8 Calverton Business Park, Hoyle Road, Nottingham, NG14 6QL. 2 Year Warranty - Designed for life. Built to last. All our shavers come with a 2-year warranty

Philips - the world's number one electric shaving brand* * Euromonitor International Limited, retail sales value, per body shavers category definition, 2022 data, research conducted in December 2022.