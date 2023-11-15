We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Neat Green Tea & Bergamot Refillable Handwash Starter Pack

Neat Green Tea & Bergamot Refillable Handwash Starter Pack

£8.00

£8.00/each

Vegan

Neat Green Tea & Bergamot Refbl H/Wash Str Pack Shop the full range at WWW.NEATCLEAN.COMFor more information visit: www.neatclean.comConsciously caringAs a certified B Corp, we're committed to using our business as a force for good by positively impacting our planet and its people.
A zesty herbal scent that matches clean and fresh hands.
Hello, we're neat.Our mission is to make sustainable choices simpler, by creating planet-positive solutions that perform brilliantly.Refills made simpleWe believe that small changes can make a big difference. By collectively choosing to refill, we have the power to make our homes and planet a cleaner place.Style meets sustainabilityOur thoughtfully-designed solutions help to replace single-use plastic and close the loop on waste - all without compromising on style and performance.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C118980, www.fsc.org
Goodbye Single-Use PlasticRefillable Aluminium BottleStarter PackJust Add WaterConcentrated Plastic-Free RefillPlant-based ingredients with aloe vera extractFree-from single-use plasticVegan friendly

Ingredients

Aqua, Caprylyl/Capryl Glucoside, Sodium Cocoamphoacetate, Phenoxyethanol, Sucrose Cocoate, Polyglyceryl-6 Caprylate, Parfum, Sodium Chloride, Benzoic Acid, Dehydroacetic Acid, Hexylene Glycol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Citronellol, Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Linalool, Citronellol Citral, Geraniol

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Caring for your bottle:Before refilling your bottle again, we recommend rinsing it, as well as the pump, with clean, warm water.Refillable hand wash in three simple steps1 Measure 270ml of tap water and pour into the reusable foaming hand wash bottle2 Carefully pour in the refill, secure the pump and shake well3 Press the pump for lush foaming hand wash without the plastic wasteRefillable hand wash in 3 simple steps

