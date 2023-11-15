L'Oreal Paris Casting Natural Gloss 523 Hazelnut Light Brown Semi-Permanent Hair Dye

Say hello to Casting Natural Gloss! A New 90% natural origin* hair dye colouring kit for up to 3X glossier, shimmering colour**. Our new conditioning colouring gloss comes in a No Ammonia formula for a pleasant smell and lasts up to 28 washes for 3x silkier, manageable feel and optimal 1st grey coverage***. Casting Natural Gloss is a low commitment semi permanent hair dye. Perfect for first time colourers to blend away grey hair - provides a natural looking finish. Give your hair lush, seamless, glossy colour that covers those annoying greys. It conditions and smooths each strand, for hair so healthy it shines. Also included is a butter hair mask with honey to care for your hair whilst you colour. *average natural origin of colouring cream, developer and conditioner formulas. For a natural looking result and healthy looking hair that is easy to use and perfect for first time colourers. **after multi-application of the conditioner ***instrumental test vs. before colouration

90% natural origin hair dye kit 3X glossier shimmering colour Optimal 1st grey coverage Easy to use and perfect for first time colourer Ammonia Free & lasts up to 28 washes Includes butter mask with honey to care for your hair whilst you colour

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Glycerin, Propanediol, Oleic Acid, Oleyl Alcohol, Coco-Glucoside, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, M-Aminophenol, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydroxyethyl-3, 4-Methylenedioxyaniline HCL, 6-Hydroxyindole, Thioglycerin, Mel / Honey, Xanthan Gum, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-P-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Parfum / Fragrance

Preparation and Usage