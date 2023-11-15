L'Oreal Paris Casting Natural Gloss 523 Hazelnut Light Brown Semi-Permanent Hair Dye
Say hello to Casting Natural Gloss!A New 90% natural origin* hair dye colouring kit for up to 3X glossier, shimmering colour**. Our new conditioning colouring gloss comes in a No Ammonia formula for a pleasant smell and lasts up to 28 washes for 3x silkier, manageable feel and optimal 1st grey coverage***.Casting Natural Gloss is a low commitment semi permanent hair dye. Perfect for first time colourers to blend away grey hair - provides a natural looking finish.Give your hair lush, seamless, glossy colour that covers those annoying greys. It conditions and smooths each strand, for hair so healthy it shines. Also included is a butter hair mask with honey to care for your hair whilst you colour.*average natural origin of colouring cream, developer and conditioner formulas. For a natural looking result and healthy looking hair that is easy to use and perfect for first time colourers.**after multi-application of the conditioner***instrumental test vs. before colouration
90% natural origin hair dye kit3X glossier shimmering colourOptimal 1st grey coverageEasy to use and perfect for first time colourerAmmonia Free & lasts up to 28 washesIncludes butter mask with honey to care for your hair whilst you colour
Ingredients
Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ethanolamine, Glycerin, Propanediol, Oleic Acid, Oleyl Alcohol, Coco-Glucoside, Toluene-2, 5-Diamine, M-Aminophenol, 2-Amino-3-Hydroxypyridine, Ascorbic Acid, Hydroxybenzomorpholine, Sodium Metabisulfite, Hydroxyethyl-3, 4-Methylenedioxyaniline HCL, 6-Hydroxyindole, Thioglycerin, Mel / Honey, Xanthan Gum, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-P-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Parfum / Fragrance
Preparation and Usage
Step 1 - Before Colouring:Remember to be colour safe and always do your patch test 48 hours before use, even if you have already used colouring products before.Please follow the instruction leaflet and read the safety information.Step 2 - Prep:Cover your shoulders with a towel and put on the gloves. Open the colouring bottle and pour it entirely into the developer bottle. Close with the applicator tip and shake it to obtain a completely even mixture. Twist off the applicator tip immediately to avoid bursting and damage from the product over flowing.Step 3 - Apply Colour:Part your hair into small, even sections and apply the colour. Refer to instructions for development time. Apply conditioner and then rinse thoroughly.