Pizza Express Classic American Hot 385g

Pizza Express Classic American Hot 385g

£6.00

£1.56/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 1/2 Pizza
Energy
2146kJ
510kcal
26%of the reference intake
Fat
16.8g

medium

24%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.3g

high

37%of the reference intake
Sugars
9.7g

low

11%of the reference intake
Salt
2.21g

high

37%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 998kJ

A pizza base topped with tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, jalapeño chili and a sprinkle of oregano, black pepper and parsley.Did you know we've also been serving up live music for over 50 years?Because we are passionate about pizza and music together.Join the ClubDownload our app.Collect stamps.Earn rewards.Club members get free treats every time they dine, find out more about the PizzaExpress club at pizzaexpress.com/club. Start your rewards journey today with this pack.
Dinnertime ShowtimeAt PizzaExpress, we believe that mealtimes should be one of life's highlights. It's why only the freshest and perfectly sourced ingredients will do. And why every dish is made with care - and flair.Because at PizzaExpress, a pizza doesn't just mean dinnertime. It means showtime.Dough Balls, Dressings & Even More PizzaCheck out our full cook at home range.
Restaurant Favourites at HomeChilli rating - 2Pepperoni, hot peppers, creamy mozzarella & passata on our classic base
Pack size: 385G

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin), Mozzarella Cheese (Milk), Water, Tomato, Pepperoni (8%) (Pork, Glucose Syrup, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Smoked Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Extracts of Rosemary), Paprika Extract, Caraway, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite), Coriander Extract, Garlic Extract, Pepper Extract, Ginger Extract), Tomato Puree, Jalapeño Chili (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Semolina (Wheat), Salt, Sugar, Yeast, Lemon Juice, Parsley, Black Pepper, Basil, Oregano, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid)

Allergy Information

For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Net Contents

385g ℮

