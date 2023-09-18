Hush Money Game

As the lead investigator, you'll need to use the items inside the wallet to unlock clues on the Online Detective Portal and access further evidence. Use both the physical and online evidence to identify the victim, discover the motive, and ultimately, reveal the killer.

An unidentified body is discovered in a dark Chicago alley. The only evidence at the crime scene is the victims wallet... As the lead investigator, you'll need to use the items inside the wallet to unlock clues on the Online Detective Portal and access further evidence. Use both the physical and online evidence to identify the victim, discover the motive, and ultimately, reveal the killer.

