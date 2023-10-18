We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Blue Stilton Terrine with Port Topping 80g

Tesco Finest Blue Stilton Terrine with Port Topping 80g

£3.50

£43.75/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a jar
Energy
509kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
8.5g

high

12%of the reference intake
Saturates
5.5g

high

28%of the reference intake
Sugars
5.8g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Salt
0.47g

medium

8%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1273kJ / 306kcal

Blue Stilton® cheese, full fat soft cheese and Madeira terrine topped with an apple and ruby port jelly.
A twist to the classic cheeseboard, this creamy & tangy Blue Stilton® is blended with Madeira and topped with a ruby port, red wine and orange zest jelly is perfect with crackers or crusty bread. To be served cold or at room temperature.RICH & FLAVOURSOME Creamy Blue Stilton® blended with Madeira wine. Topped with a Ruby Port, red wine and orange zest jelly
Pack size: 80G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blue Stilton® Cheese (Milk) (31%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Crème Fraîche (Milk), Sugar, Madeira Wine (Sulphites), Water, Apple, Ruby Port (Sulphites) (2%), Red Wine (Sulphites), Blackcurrant Concentrate, Lemon Juice, Rice Starch, Potato Starch, Cornflour, Salt, Orange Zest, Yeast Extract, Acidity Regulator (Trisodium Citrate), Gelling Agents (Agar, Locust Bean Gum), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

80g

