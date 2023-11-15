Aussie Leave In Hair Curl Cream 160Ml

Moisturised and defined curls in one squeeze, who's in? This Aussie Bouncy Curls Leave-in Curl Cream will nourish, define and protect your curls from humidity, leaving them super soft, hydrated, and bouncy from morning 'til night. Wave hello to THE must-have for your waves and ringlets - trust us, your hair will thank you! This multi-tasking leave-in conditioning treatment is designed for 2B-3B curly hair. It defines & hydrates all day while reviving & refreshing on days 2, 3, and 4. The formula is cruelty free & vegan* (*Vegan formula: no animal-derived ingredients or by-products) and comes in a recyclable plastic tube. 2 Aussie ways to use (spoiler: no shower needed!) 1. As leave-in conditioner for ultimate curls care: post-shampoo or treatment, scrunch it through your curls while still damp. Air-dry or diffuse – your choice! 2. On-the-go curl refresher for all-day definition: apply on dry hair, sculpt your curls, no rinse needed!

ALL DAY DEFINITION FOR CURLY HAIR: This leave in conditioner & curl cream will revive and keep your curly hair defined and hydrated all day PROUDLY CRUELTY FREE & VEGAN: Formula free from animal-derived ingredients or by-products BOUNCY CURLS FROM MORNING TIL NIGHT: leave-in defining curl cream for dry, wavy and curly hair YOUR AUSSOME CURLY HAIR ROUTINE: for best results (yes you guessed it), use along with Aussie Bouncy Curly hair products: shampoo & conditioner set RECYCLABLE: Recyclable plastic tube

Pack size: 160ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Isopropyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Sodium Benzoate, Polysorbate 20, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Coumarin, Hexyl Cinnamal, Histidine, Butylene Glycol, Glycerin, Linalool, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Juice, Limonene, Alcohol Denat., Lactic Acid, Ecklonia Radiata Extract

Net Contents

160ml ℮

Preparation and Usage