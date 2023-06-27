Lurpak Slightly Salted Spreadable Blend of Butter and Rapeseed Oil 400g

Blended Spread 78% (52% milk fat & 26% rapeseed oil).

To create Lurpak® Spreadable, we blend pure Lurpak® butter with rapeseed oil making it spreadable straight from the fridge. Try it on your favourite fresh bread and top with whatever you fancy. Be inventive, see where the flavours take you.

Lurpak® Salted Spreadable is made from natural ingredients. We start our recipe with Lurpak® butter made from 100% fresh milk To make it spreadable, we add rapeseed oil and some water. That's all. From pressed rapeseed oil only. No palm oil, preservatives, colourings, or other additives. Suitable for vegetarians.

Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

Butter (64%) (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Water, Lactic Culture (Milk), Salt

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

400g ℮

