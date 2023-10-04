Avengers hulk 3d bubble bath 400ml

Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Adult supervision required. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.

Avoid contact with eyes, should product get into eyes, rinse with clean water. In the unlikely event of skin irritation, please discontinue use. Warning! Not suitable for children under 36 months due to small parts. Choking hazard! Never leave a child unattended in a bath or bathroom. Adult supervision required. THIS IS NOT A FOOD. DO NOT EAT.

Directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water and create lots of bubbles. For a fruity fresh shower, put a small amount onto your hand or sponge then massage onto wet skin. Rinse thoroughly with clean warm water.

Directions for use: Pour desired amount into warm running water and create lots of bubbles. For a fruity fresh shower, put a small amount onto your hand or sponge then massage onto wet skin. Rinse thoroughly with clean warm water. Please retain for future reference.

This bubbly Bubble Bath has been specially formulated to be kind to skin. It is mild and gentle for your little ones.

It's now time to chill out in the tub with your hulk bubble bath! This bubbly bubble bath has been specially formulated to be kind to skin. It is mild and gentle for your little ones.

It's now time to chill out in the tub with your hulk bubble bath! This bubbly bubble bath has been specially formulated to be kind to skin. It is mild and gentle for your little ones. This bubbly Bubble Bath has been specially formulated to be kind to skin. It is mild and gentle for your little ones. Bubble Bath Feel incredible with this super gentle bubble bath.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023