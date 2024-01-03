Ben's Original Classic Wholegrain Rice 220G

Steamed parboiled wholegrain rice. We're working hard towards our ambition to have 100% of our packaging recyclable, reusable or compostable. The rice in this pouch has been grown as part of our sustainability programme. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

Ben´s Original™ Wholegrain microwave rice is simple and versatile; one of our classics. Prep and clean-up is a breeze with this microwaveable pouch, and since it heats up in just 2 minutes, you’ll have a tasty meal in no time! Ben´s Original™ microwaveable brown Wholegrain rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week. Why not try it with a chickpea and vegetable stir fry, as a side to go with honey and soy salmon, or even something of your own imagination! Packaging may vary.

A seat at the table for all. At Ben's Original™, our goal is not just to bring you the world's best rice. We also believe everyone deserves a seat at the table - which is why we're helping provide underserved communities with access to nutritious food and supporting increased diversity in the food industry. Visit bensoriginal.co.uk to find out more.

Convenient: Microwave rice in just 2 minutes Nutritious: No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives Ben´s Original™ Wholegrain microwave rice is suitable for vegetarians Ben´s Original™ Rice is sustainably sourced Gently steamed for 2 servings of perfect rice every time

Pack size: 220G

Ingredients

Steamed Parboiled Wholegrain Rice (98%), Sunflower Oil

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

220g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Perfect every time... This rice helps you create a delicious and wholesome meal that can be enjoyed any day of the week.

Additives