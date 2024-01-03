We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tango Apple Sub Zero Tang Iced lollies 4 x 70ml

Tango Apple Sub Zero Tang Iced lollies 4 x 70ml

£2.50

£0.89/100ml

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per lolly
Energy
223kJ
53kcal
3%of the reference intake
Fat
<0.5g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Saturates
<0.5g

-

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
12g

-

13%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

-

<1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 326kJ

Tango Apple Sub Zero Tang Iced Lollies 4 x 70ml
Manufactured by Brand of Brothers under license from BritvicTango and the Tango Apple device are registered trade marks of Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.
With Natural ColoursSub-Zero TangApple Flavoured Iced Lollies
Pack size: 280ML

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Apple Juice from Concentrate (6.1%), Glucose Syrup, Fructose, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Dextrose, Stabilisers: Locust Bean Gum, Guar Gum, Flavouring, Colours: Copper Complexes of Chlorophylls and Chlorophyllins, Curcumin

Allergy Information

May contain: traces of Milk, Eggs, Cereals containing Gluten, Nuts and Peanuts.

Number of uses

This pack contains 4 servings

Net Contents

4 x 70ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

