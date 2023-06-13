We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
Robinsons No Added Sugar Boost Squash 750Ml

Robinsons No Added Sugar Boost Squash 750Ml

No ratings yet
Write a review

£2.50

£0.33/100ml

Vegan
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per 250ml diluted✝
Energy
28kJ
8kcal
<1%of the reference intake
Fat
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Saturates
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Sugars
0g

low

0%of the reference intake
Salt
0.10g

low

2%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 11kJ/3kcal

Concentrated Low Calorie Apple, Raspberry, Strawberry and Water Extracted Acai Juice Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamin B6.Consume as part of a healthy, balanced diet and active lifestyle.
Get up, get down, get loud, get lively, but whatever you do, make sure you, get thirsty?A burst of berries with vitamin B6 vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.
Robinsons and the Robinsons Arch device are registered trade marks of Robinsons Soft Drinks Ltd.
By Appointment to HM the Queen Manufacturers of Fruit Juices and Soft Drinks, Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd, Hemel Hempstead
Contains Naturally Occurring SugarsTo Recharge your Batteries+ Vitamin B6Only 8 Calories Per GlassNo Added SugarSuitable for vegetarians and vegansVegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
Pack size: 750ML
Vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism
No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 18%, Raspberry 1%, Strawberry 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Water Extracted Acai Juice (0.5%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavouring, Carrot Concentrate, Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Vitamin B6

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Number of uses

Bottle contains 15 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

4 parts water + 1 part RobinsonsShake well. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers

Additives

Contains Sweeteners

View all Squash

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here