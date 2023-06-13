Robinsons No Added Sugar Boost Squash 750Ml

Concentrated Low Calorie Apple, Raspberry, Strawberry and Water Extracted Acai Juice Soft Drink with Sweeteners and Vitamin B6. Consume as part of a healthy, balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Get up, get down, get loud, get lively, but whatever you do, make sure you, get thirsty? A burst of berries with vitamin B6 vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism.

Contains Naturally Occurring Sugars To Recharge your Batteries + Vitamin B6 Only 8 Calories Per Glass No Added Sugar Suitable for vegetarians and vegans Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan

Pack size: 750ML

Vitamin B6 contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism

No Added Sugar

Ingredients

Water, Fruit Juices from Concentrate (Apple 18%, Raspberry 1%, Strawberry 1%), Acid (Citric Acid), Water Extracted Acai Juice (0.5%), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Natural Flavouring, Carrot Concentrate, Natural Colour (Anthocyanins), Vitamin B6

Allergy Information

Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Number of uses

Bottle contains 15 servings

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

4 parts water + 1 part Robinsons Shake well. It is important to add extra water if given to toddlers

