Nestle Go Free Honey Nut Flakes Gluten Free 350G

Joyfully Tasty Welcome to a world where Gluten Free means pleasure without compromise! Where you can wake up to a breakfast that's both convenient and delicious.

With delicious nuts! Our Promises 5 Vitamins Gluten Free No artificial colours or flavours

Maize Grits, Sugar, Peanuts, Oligofructose, Honey, Salt, Invert Sugar Syrup, Molasses, Antioxidant: Tocopherols, Vitamin B3, B5, B9, B6, B2

May contain Nuts.

11 Servings in This Pack

350g ℮

Enjoy a serving of Nestlé Cereals with the following items... 125ml of milk A glass of water Fresh fruit 1 of your 5-a-day A source of protein What's the suggested Portion Size? Kids 25-30g Adults 30-45g

