We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
New
Tesco Mince Pie Fudge 125g

Tesco Mince Pie Fudge 125g

No ratings yet
Write a review

£1.20

£0.96/100g

This product is available until 23/12/2023
Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/5 of a pack
Energy
465kJ
110kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
3.1g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.5g

high

13%of the reference intake
Sugars
17.1g

high

19%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1859kJ / 441kcal

Fudge made with raisins, mixed peel and mixed spices.
Joyously rich with spices and fruit
Pack size: 125G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sugar, Sweetened Condensed Milk [Whole Milk, Sugar], Glucose Syrup, Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Coconut Oil, Butter (Milk), Raisins (2.5%) [Raisins, Sunflower Oil], Mixed peel (1.5%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sucrose, Lemon Peel, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Spices, Flavouring, Salt.

Allergy Information

May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Net Contents

125g e

View all Stocking Fillers

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here