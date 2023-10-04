We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nivea Feel Luscious Giftset

£11.00

£11.00/each

This gorgeous NIVEA lip collection has 4 moisturising lip balms, comes in a fun heart shaped keepsake tin and is the perfect stocking filler. The full gift set contains: Our NIVEA Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, enriched with Rose extract instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised for 24 hours, while enhancing the natural rosiness of your lips. Our NIVEA Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, the caring formula infused with Pearl and Silk extract instantly melts into your lips and keeps them moisturised while leaving them with a luminous pearly sheen. Our NIVEA Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, enriched with Aloe Vera to refresh and thoroughly moisturise your lips. Our NIVEA Original Care Caring Lip Balm 4.8g, made with naturally derived ingredients, including 100% natural Jojoba Oil to keep your lips smooth and moisturised all day.
Tin - Not suitable for food storage.®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG Germany
Keepsake tinSuitable For All Skin TypesVegan Friendly

Ingredients

Nivea® Hydro Care Caring Lip Balm: Octyldodecanol, Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera (Sunflower Wax), Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Triazone, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Aqua, Glycerin, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Derivate), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Linalool, Citronellol, Citral, Aroma, Nivea Soft Rosé Caring Lip Balm: Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil (Sunflower Oil), Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera (Sunflower Wax), Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Rosa Canina Fruit Oil (Rosehip Oil), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Derivate), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Lecithin (Sunflower Lecithin), Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Aroma, CI 15850, CI 77492, CI 77891, Nivea Original Care Caring Lip Balm: Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil (Sunflower Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Hydrogenated Rapeseed Oil, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Derivate), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Lecithin (Sunflower Lecithin), Linalool, Citronellol, Citral, Aroma, Nivea Pearly Shine Caring Lip Balm: Helianthus Annuus Hybrid Oil (Sunflower Oil), Ricinus Communis Seed Oil (Castor Oil), Cera Alba (Beeswax), Helianthus Annuus Seed Cera (Sunflower Wax), Butyrospermum Parkii Butter (Shea Butter), Mica, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Tocopherol (Vitamin E), Ascorbyl Palmitate (Vitamin C Derivate), Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil (Sunflower Oil), Lecithin (Sunflower Lecithin), Neohesperidin Dihydrochalcone, Hydrolyzed Pearl (Pearl Extract), Linalool, Aroma, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 15850

