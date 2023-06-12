We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Butternut Squash Wedges With Garlic & Oregano 400G

Tesco Finest Butternut Squash Wedges With Garlic & Oregano 400G

5(2)
£4.50

£11.25/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each Pack
Energy
1302kJ
311kcal
16%of the reference intake
Fat
10.7g

low

15%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.7g

low

14%of the reference intake
Sugars
19.0g

medium

21%of the reference intake
Salt
1.42g

medium

24%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 365kJ / 87kcal

Butternut squash wedges with a cannellini bean sauce, cavolo nero and a Pecorino cheese topping.
Garlic, lemon & oregano roasted butternut squash wedges with cavolo nero, cannellini bean stew & Pecorino cheese sprinkleswith cannellini bean and white wine stew, Cavolo Nero & Pecorino sprinkle
Pack size: 400G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Butternut Squash, Cannellini Beans (12%), Tomato Purée, Tomato Passata, Cavolo Nero (7%), Onion, Tomato, Carrot, Celery, White Wine, Garlic Purée, Pecorino Cheese (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Juice, Cornflour, Parsley, Basil, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Oregano, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Flakes, Black Pepper.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g e

