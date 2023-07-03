We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

TESCO PLANT CHEF 2 SOUTHERN FRIED FILLETS 230G

TESCO PLANT CHEF 2 SOUTHERN FRIED FILLETS 230G

£2.50

£10.87/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

One fillet
Energy
978kJ
235kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
12.8g

high

18%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.0g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.3g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.81g

high

14%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 941kJ / 226kcal

Seasoned wheat and pea protein in a crisp, spicy breadcrumb coating.
The Plant Chef Derek Sarno is the culinary talent transforming crowd pleasing classics into 100% plant based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.100% Plant Based Seasoned wheat and pea protein coated in spiced breadcrumbs
Pack size: 230G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Protein (9%), Bamboo Fibre, Stabilisers (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate), Pea Protein (1%), Flavourings, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Black Pepper, Salt, Wheat Starch, Fennel, Yeast Extract, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Dextrose, Yeast, White Pepper, Paprika, Chilli Powder, Raising Agent (Ammonium Carbonate), Black Pepper Extract, Thyme Extract.

Allergy Information

Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

230g e

