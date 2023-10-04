L'Oreal Elvive Bond Repair Giftset

Up to 98% less breakage* *Instrumental test on Pre-Shampoo + Shampoo + Conditioner. Up to 90% more shine* *Instrumental test on Pre-Shampoo + Shampoo + Conditioner. Up to 82% stronger hair* *Instrumental test on Pre-Shampoo + Shampoo + Conditioner. Up to 12x less split-ends**. **Instrumental test on Pre-Shampoo + Shampoo + Conditioner + Leave-In Serum. Tackle your damaged hair dramas and instantly transform your hair with the Elvive Bond Repair Full Routine Bundle. For the first time, our formulas powered by Citric Acid Complex, target damaged hair & rebuild broken bonds from the inside out. Hair is made up of millions of bonds that give it structure and strength. When hair bonds break, through brushing, bleaching, heating, and styling, hair becomes weak and damaged. Elvive Bond Repair's Hero bundle restores hair to its original strength delivering up to 98% less breakage, 90% more shine, 82% stronger hair* & 12x less split-ends**. What's included? Step 1: Elvive Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment This intensive rinse off treatment is enriched with 12% Citric Acid Complex designed to recreate inner broken hair bonds. Apply on wet hair before shampooing and rinse after 5 minutes. Follow with Elvive Bond Repair Shampoo and Conditioner for optimal results. Step 2: Elvive Bond Repair Shampoo This Sulphate free shampoo*** is enriched with 5% Citric Acid Complex designed to gently cleanse and reinforce inner broken hair bonds. After using the Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment, apply on wet hair, rinse and follow with Elvive Bond Repair Conditioner. Step 3: Elvive Bond Repair Conditioner Enriched with 10% Citric Acid Complex designed to seal the cuticle for maximum care rebuilds inner broken hair bonds. After using the Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment and Shampoo, apply on wet hair from lengths to tips. Leave on for three minutes, then rinse. Step 4: Elvive Bond Repair Leave-in Serum Enriched with 20% Citric Acid Complex designed to shield hair bonds and enhance softness and shine. Use as a finishing touch in the Bond Repair routine for maximum shine and heat protection. Rub two drops between the palm of your hands. Apply evenly through the lengths and ends of wet or dry hair. *Instrumental test after application of Pre-Shampoo Treatment + Shampoo + Conditioner **instrumental test after 5 applications of Pre-Shampoo Treatment + Shampoo + Conditioner + Leave-In Serum *** without tensioactive sulphates

Bond Repair Strong & Shiny Routine. For the first time, our formulas powered by [Citric Acid] Complex, target damaged hair & rebuild broken bonds from the inside out. Hair is made up of millions of bonds that give it structure and strength. When hair bonds break, through brushing, bleaching, heating, and styling, hair becomes weak and damaged. Elvive Bond Repair's Hero bundle restores hair to its original strength delivering up to 98% less breakage, 90% more shine, 82% stronger hair* & 12x less split-ends**. *Instrumental test after application of Pre-Shampoo Treatment + Shampoo + Conditioner **instrumental test after 5 applications of Pre-Shampoo Treatment + Shampoo + Conditioner + Leave-In Serum *** without tensioactive sulphates

Shelf heigth - 188.5 Shelf width - 54.5 Shelf depth - 185

Ingredients

Bond Repair Pre-Shampoo Treatment: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Stearyl Alcohol, Citric Acid, Cetyl Esters, Sodium Citrate, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Phenoxyethanol, Polyquaternium-10, Polysorbate 20, Limonene, Linalool, Isopropyl Alcohol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, Bond Repair Shampoo: Aqua / Water, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Cocamide Mea, Glycerin, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Sodium Lauroyl Sarcosinate, Parfum / Fragrance, Hexylene Glycol, Coco-betaine, Sodium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Hydroxypropyl Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Hydroxycitronellal, Peg-55 Propylene Glycol Oleate, Salicylic Acid, Polyquaternium-7, Limonene, Benzoic Acid, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, Propylene Glycol, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Hexyl Cinnamal, Bond Repair Conditioner: Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glycerin, Behentrimonium Chloride, Dimethicone, Bis-cetearyl Amodimethicone, Cetyl Esters, Sodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Isopropyl Alcohol, Dicetyldimonium Chloride, Coco-betaine, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Sodium Chloride, Hydroxycitronellal, Phenoxyethanol, Steareth-6, Acetic Acid, Peg-100 Stearate, Trideceth-10, Trideceth-3, Trisodium Hedta, Limonene, Candelilla Cera / Candelilla Wax, Linalool, Isopropyl Myristate, Amodimethicone, Cetrimonium Chloride, Hexyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, Bond Repair Leave-In Serum: Isododecane, Dipropylene Glycol, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Alcohol Denat., Glycerin, Dimethiconol, Peg-14 Dimethicone, Hydroxyethyl Urea, Parfum / Fragrance, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate, Hydroxycitronellal, Phenoxyethanol, Peg-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Polyacrylamide, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Benzoate, Benzyl Alcohol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-di-t-butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Propylene Glycol, Isoeugenol, Geraniol, Citronellol, Citral, Laureth-7, Hexyl Cinnamal, C13-14 Isoalkane

Preparation and Usage