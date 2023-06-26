Gordon's Pink Lemonade Alcohol Free Premixed 4X250ml

Gordon's Pink Lmade A/Free Premixed 4x250ml

The light and refreshing-tasting Gordon's Premium Pink 0.0% Alcohol Free Spirit is perfectly mixed with lemonade and ready to drink in a 250ml can. Gordon's Premium Pink 0.0% Alcohol Free Spirit balances the crisp, distinctive juniper taste of Gordon's with the sweetness of raspberries, strawberries and a tang of redcurrant all the flavour without the alcohol. All perfectly mixed with lemonade. Inspired by an original Gordon's recipe from the 1880's, Gordon's Premium Pink 0.0% Alcohol Free Spirit is carefully crafted using the highest quality ingredients. Just like the original Gordon’s Premium Pink, Gordon’s Premium Pink 0.0% is expertly created to deliver all the flavour but none of the alcohol. Best served chilled, or in a glass with ice and plenty of juicy strawberries. Perfect to enjoy with friends at home, for BBQs, picnics, festivals or anywhere out and about. In 1769, Alexander Gordon started his distillery in London and set about creating the recipe for a brilliant-tasting gin. To this day, Gordon’s London Dry Gin is distilled to the same exact standard, earning its place as the No.1 international gin. The sweet and refreshing-tasting Gordon's Premium Pink 0.0% Alcohol Free is perfectly mixed with lemonade and ready to drink in a 250ml can. Pack size: 4 x 250ml

Pack size: 1000ML

Net Contents

0.25l