Cif Multipurpose Spray Lavender & Blue Fern 750ml

CIF MULTIPURPOSE SPRAY LAV & BLUE FERN 750ML

Want to remove the ugly dirt you can see, and eliminate 99.9% of the bacteria & viruses¹ that you can't? Look no further than Cif Multipurpose Lavender & Blue Fern Cleaner Spray to reveal the true beauty of your home and experience the peace of mind that comes with using this disinfectant to achieve a safe, hygienic and clean result. Better still, enjoy effective cleaning while filling your home with the uplifting frangrance of lavender & blue fern. With its fast-acting cleaning formula, Cif Multipurpose Spray disinfects your surfaces quickly and easily, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and viruses¹. Instructions: Spray all purpose cleaner onto surfaces and wipe evenly with a damp cloth. Leave product to act for 5 minutes to allow for disinfection, then rinse or wipe away with a damp cloth. In case the surface is very dirty, clean the surface before disinfecting. For extra peace of mind, the spray bottle is recyclable and made from recycled plastic². At Cif, we are continually developing cleaning solutions that are safer for both consumers and the environment. ¹Eliminates enveloped viruses. ²Made with 50% recycled plastic while we work towards 100% recycled plastic. To ensure proper disposal, please take the sleeve to soft plastic collection points found at larger supermarkets.

Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Perfume, Limonene, Linalool. Active ingredient in 100g of product: Benzalkonium Chloride 0.75g

Produce of

Hungary

Net Contents

750 ℮