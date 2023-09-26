We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Cif Multipurpose Spray Lavender & Blue Fern 750ml
image 1 of Cif Multipurpose Spray Lavender & Blue Fern 750mlimage 2 of Cif Multipurpose Spray Lavender & Blue Fern 750mlimage 3 of Cif Multipurpose Spray Lavender & Blue Fern 750mlimage 4 of Cif Multipurpose Spray Lavender & Blue Fern 750mlimage 5 of Cif Multipurpose Spray Lavender & Blue Fern 750ml

Cif Multipurpose Spray Lavender & Blue Fern 750ml

4.8(51)
Write a review
Aldi Price Match

£1.99

£0.26/100ml

CIF MULTIPURPOSE SPRAY LAV & BLUE FERN 750ML
Want to remove the ugly dirt you can see, and eliminate 99.9% of the bacteria & viruses¹ that you can't? Look no further than Cif Multipurpose Lavender & Blue Fern Cleaner Spray to reveal the true beauty of your home and experience the peace of mind that comes with using this disinfectant to achieve a safe, hygienic and clean result. Better still, enjoy effective cleaning while filling your home with the uplifting frangrance of lavender & blue fern. With its fast-acting cleaning formula, Cif Multipurpose Spray disinfects your surfaces quickly and easily, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and viruses¹. Instructions: Spray all purpose cleaner onto surfaces and wipe evenly with a damp cloth. Leave product to act for 5 minutes to allow for disinfection, then rinse or wipe away with a damp cloth. In case the surface is very dirty, clean the surface before disinfecting. For extra peace of mind, the spray bottle is recyclable and made from recycled plastic². At Cif, we are continually developing cleaning solutions that are safer for both consumers and the environment. ¹Eliminates enveloped viruses. ²Made with 50% recycled plastic while we work towards 100% recycled plastic. To ensure proper disposal, please take the sleeve to soft plastic collection points found at larger supermarkets.
Cif Multipurpose Lavender & Blue Fern Cleaner Spray disinfects surfaces quickly and easily, eliminating 99.9% of bacteria and viruses¹The fast-acting cleaning formula of this cleaner spray effectively cleans your homeWhile using this cleaning spray, you're also filling your home with the uplifting fragrance of lavender & blue fernSimply spray this all purpose cleaner onto surfaces and wipe evenly with a damp cloth to help make your home safer and hygienically cleanOur disinfectant spray removes both the visible dirt you can see and the invisible bacteria & viruses that you can'tThe bottle containing this multipurpose cleaner is recyclable and made from recycled plastic²
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

<5% Non-ionic Surfactants, Cationic Surfactants, Perfume, Limonene, Linalool. Active ingredient in 100g of product: Benzalkonium Chloride 0.75g

Produce of

Hungary

Net Contents

750 ℮

View all Cleaning & Antibacterial Sprays & Liquids

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here