Hienz Disney Frozen Pasta Shapes Snap Pots 4X190g

Hienz Disney Frozen Pasta Shapes Snap Pots 4X190g

4.8(39)
Aldi Price Match

£2.99

£3.93/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Per pot (190g)
Energy
517kJ
122kcal
6%of the reference intake
Fat
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.1g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Sugars
8.0g

low

9%of the reference intake
Salt
0.7g

medium

12%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 272kJ

Pasta shapes in tomato sauce with iron and vitamin Dwww.disney.com/frozen
Our delicious Heinz pasta shapes have been bringing smiles to mealtimes for generations. With absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives, this pasta tastes perfect on toast or with a jacket potato and is just the ticket for kids and grown-ups alike. They don't just taste great but are nutritious too; enriched with iron to support normal cognitive development, naturally low in fat and sugar, as well as contributing to 1 of your 5 a day. ‘Cos when it comes to the food you love… well, it has to be Heinz.Heinz Snap Pots. Just the right amount for pasta shapes on toast, but without the mess and hassle - so fast you'll be waiting for your toaster to catch up!Iron supports normal cognitive development.Vitamin D supports normal bone development.1 of your 5 a day when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.©Disney
Shaped pasta in a juicy tomato sauce1 of Your 5 a DayLow SugarNo Artificial Colours, Flavour or PreservativesSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 760G
Iron supports normal cognitive developmentVitamin D supports normal bone development
Low Sugar

Ingredients

Pasta Shapes (46%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina), Tomatoes (42%), Water, Sugar, Cornflour, Salt, Modified Cornflour, Antioxidant - Ascorbic Acid, Colour - Paprika Extract, Acid - Citric Acid, Garlic Salt, Onion Extract, Spice Extract, Iron Sulphate, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

May contain Egg.

Number of uses

Servings per pot - 1

Net Contents

4 x 190g ℮

Additives

Free From Artificial ColoursFree From Artificial FlavoursFree From Artificial Preservatives

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

