Persil Ultimate Non Bio Aloe Vera Laundry Detergent 34 Wash 918ml

Persil Ulmte Non Bio Aloe Vera L/Dtgr 34w 918ml

Persil Ultimate Non Bio Aloe Vera Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent is crafted for sensitive skin, infused with soothing and gentle notes of Aloe Vera and is the toughest non bio on stains*. It tackles stubborn stains, from pasta sauce to iced coffee to mud, while remaining gentle next to sensitive skin. Its powerful concentrated formula effectively removes tough stains even at low temperatures, and you only need a small dose. Wash cold with Persil and save up to 60% on your laundry energy bill**. Plus, the bottle is recyclable and contains recycled plastic. How to use: Simply pour Persil Ultimate Non Bio Aloe Vera Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent directly into the washing machine drawer or measure using any laundry dosing device. If using a dosing device, place on top and back of load. Wash immediately. Use 27 ml for standard 4-5 kg loads or when washing in soft/medium water; use 40 ml for larger loads or when washing in hard water. Always test the colourfastness of any new coloured clothes before pre-treating with neat liquid. *vs leading non bio liquid (MAT w/e 09/12/2022), 40°C cotton cycle **switching from 60°C cotton cycle to 30°C eco. **laundry energy bill saving based on 40°C to 20°C, mixed load cycle

Persil Ultimate Non Bio Aloe Vera Laundry Washing Liquid Detergent is specially crafted for sensitive skin The toughest non bio on stains* Washing liquid infused with soothing and gentle notes of Aloe Vera This Persil Ultimate Non Bio liquid detergent delivers a powerful concentrated clean in a small dose Wash cold, save energy with this laundry liquid Our laundry detergent bottles are recyclable and contain recycled plastic

Pack size: 918ML

Ingredients

15-30%: Anionic surfactants. 5-15%: Nonionic surfactants. <5%: Phosphonates, Perfume, Optical brighteners, Soap, Benzyl Salicylate, Citronellol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Methylisothiazolinone, Octylisothiazolinone

Produce of

United Kingdom

Net Contents

918 ℮