Tesco Home
Nivea Men Feel The Kick Gift Set
Nivea Men Feel The Kick Gift Set

Nivea Men Feel The Kick Gift Set

£12.00

£12.00/each

Nivea Men Feel The Kick Gift Set Our Nivea gift packaging is...100% plastic freeMade from FSC cardboard onlyPrinted using mineral oil free inkswww.nivea.co.uk/sustainabilityPlease be water conscious when using our products
Feel the Kick with this NIVEA MEN trio gift set, it contains all you need to feel clean, refreshed & protected. The full gift set includes: Our NIVEA MEN Fresh Kick Shower Gel 250ml cleans and nourishes from head to toe with a nourishing formula containing ice menthol for an intense fresh kick. Our NIVEA MEN Cool Kick Anti-Perspirant Spray 150ml instantly offers you vitalising freshness and gives you 48 hour reliable protection against sweat and body odour. Our NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash 100ml, the formula with Aloe Vera and Pro-Vitamin B5 instantly refreshes your skin while protecting your skin's natural barrier.
Individual products may vary visually from image shown.Ingredient list correct at time of printing.FSC - FSC™ Mix, Packaging / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC™ C001747, www.fsc.org®=reg. tm. Beiersdorf AG GermanyNivea® Men Cool Kick Anti-Perspirant SprayUKCANivea Men Fresh Kick Shower Gel and Nivea Men Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face WashDurability After Opening - Months12
Suitable for all skin typesContains full size productsTamper Proof

Ingredients

Nivea® Men Cool Kick Anti-Perspirant Spray: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Parfum, Nivea Men Fresh Kick Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Menthol, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Tocopherol, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum, CI 42090, CI 1603, Nivea Men Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Menthol, Alcohol Denat., Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Polyquaternium-10, Laureth-2, Trisodium EDTA, Benzophenone-4, Citric Acid, Pantolactone, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum, CI 42090

Preparation and Usage

Please always check the packaging of the products inside.

