Nivea Men Feel The Kick Gift Set Our Nivea gift packaging is... 100% plastic free Made from FSC cardboard only Printed using mineral oil free inks

Feel the Kick with this NIVEA MEN trio gift set, it contains all you need to feel clean, refreshed & protected. The full gift set includes: Our NIVEA MEN Fresh Kick Shower Gel 250ml cleans and nourishes from head to toe with a nourishing formula containing ice menthol for an intense fresh kick. Our NIVEA MEN Cool Kick Anti-Perspirant Spray 150ml instantly offers you vitalising freshness and gives you 48 hour reliable protection against sweat and body odour. Our NIVEA MEN Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash 100ml, the formula with Aloe Vera and Pro-Vitamin B5 instantly refreshes your skin while protecting your skin's natural barrier.

Individual products may vary visually from image shown. Ingredient list correct at time of printing.

Suitable for all skin types Contains full size products Tamper Proof

Nivea® Men Cool Kick Anti-Perspirant Spray: Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Cyclomethicone, Aluminum Chlorohydrate, Isopropyl Palmitate, Persea Gratissima Oil, Octyldodecanol, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Dimethicone, Propylene Carbonate, Dimethiconol, Coumarin, Geraniol, Parfum, Nivea Men Fresh Kick Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Decyl Glucoside, Menthol, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Citric Acid, Glycol Distearate, Laureth-4, Tocopherol, Sodium Sulfate, Sodium Benzoate, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum, CI 42090, CI 1603, Nivea Men Protect & Care Deep Cleaning Face Wash: Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Decyl Glucoside, Panthenol, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice Powder, Menthol, Alcohol Denat., Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, PEG-90 Glyceryl Isostearate, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hydroxide, Polyquaternium-10, Laureth-2, Trisodium EDTA, Benzophenone-4, Citric Acid, Pantolactone, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfate, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Limonene, Linalool, Citronellol, Coumarin, Parfum, CI 42090

