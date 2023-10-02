We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Pork Fillet 600g

Tesco Finest Pork Fillet 600g

2(3)
£6.00

£10.00/kg

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/4 of a pack
Energy
965kJ
230kcal
12%of the reference intake
Fat
9.5g

medium

14%of the reference intake
Saturates
3.6g

medium

18%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.95g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 784kJ / 187kcal

Pork fillet with an apple stuffing, wrapped in smoked, streaky bacon.
Tender pork fillet, stuffed with a delicately sweet apple stuffing. Carefully wrapped in smoked, streaky bacon.with apple stuffing, wrapped in smoked streaky bacon Succulent & Flavourful
Pack size: 600G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (57%), Pork and Apple Stuffing [Pork, Water, Rice Flour, Dried Apple, Salt, Sugar, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Flavouring, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Paprika Extract, Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Cinnamon, Ginger Powder], Smoked Streaky Bacon (14%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Smoke Flavouring, Stabiliser (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Acidity Regulator (Sodium Bicarbonate)].

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Net Contents

600g e

