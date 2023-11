Organix Choco Orange Soft Oaty Bar 6x23g

Baked flapjack bars containing a blend of wholegrain oats, raisins, apple juice, cocoa powder, orange oil and vanilla extract. For recipes, tips and advice, follow us @organixfood and visit our website: organix.com

NEW RECIPE Organix Soft Oaty Bars have a great NEW recipe making them even better for little tummies! With the same delicious taste and lovely soft texture, they now have the added benefit of new ingredient agave inulin, making them a rich source of fibre and lower in total sugar. We have also reduced the bar size to ensure they are under 100kcal (in line with government recommendations for children’s snacks). Plus, they’re now wrapped in our newly developed recyclable packaging meaning you can recycle them at store. Better for little tummies and better for the planet too!

We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic foods that little ones love. Organix is super proud to be recognised as a B Corp business, that meets high standards for people and planet.

EU Organic - CH-BIO-004, EU/non-EU Agriculture. FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C010395, www.fsc.org Wholegrain Oats 48.4% Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 20.3% Apple Juice Concentrate 10.6% Sunflower Oil 10.2% Agave Fibre (Inulin) 7.9% Cocoa Powder 2.4% Orange Oil <0.1% Vanilla Extract <0.1% Total 100% Organix is a Registered trade mark of Organix Brands Ltd.

Made with wholegrain oats High in fibre I'm organic No junk promise Nothing artificial Vegetarian & vegan friendly

Pack size: 138G

Ingredients

Wholegrain <strong>Oats</strong> 48.4%, Raisins (contains Sunflower Oil) 20.3%, Apple Juice Concentrate 10.6%, Sunflower Oil 10.2%, Agave Fibre (Inulin) 7.9%, Cocoa Powder 2.4%, Orange Oil <0.1%, Vanilla Extract <0.1%

Allergy Information

May contain traces of Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk as this food is made in a factory that handles Tree Nuts, Soya and Milk. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients high-lighted in bold.

Net Contents

6 x 23g ℮

Lower age limit

12 Months