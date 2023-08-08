We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Fire Roasted Red Pepper Pesto 130g

Tesco Finest Fire Roasted Red Pepper Pesto 130g

£2.60

£2.00/100g

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

1/2 of a pot
Energy
698kJ
169kcal
8%of the reference intake
Fat
15.4g

high

22%of the reference intake
Saturates
2.0g

medium

10%of the reference intake
Sugars
3.3g

medium

4%of the reference intake
Salt
0.95g

medium

16%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1074kJ / 260kcal

Red pepper, extra virgin olive oil (10%), fire roasted red pepper, tomato and chilli pesto.
Fire roasted red peppers have been coarsely blended with 10% Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sundried tomatoes, pecorino cheese, red chilli and pine nuts to deliver this deeply flavourful and fiery pesto. Perfect for stirring through cooked pasta.Fire roasted red peppers, coarsely blended with 10% Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Pack size: 130G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Red Pepper (24%), Water, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Fire-Roasted Red Pepper (7%), Tomato Purée, Toasted Pine Nuts, Spirit Vinegar, Sundried Tomato, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Lemon Juice, Sugar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Basil, Smoked Paprika, Cornflour, Chilli Flakes, White Wine Vinegar, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Net Contents

130g e

