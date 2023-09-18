CADBURY BUTTONS SELECTION BOX 375G

Milk **, Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Whey Powder (from Milk ), Emulsifier (E442), Salt, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Carbonates), **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Chocolate: Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Milk **, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Orange Oil, Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Milk **, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming

Milk chocolates. Orange flavoured milk chocolates. White chocolate with caramelised milk powder (7 %). Milk chocolates with a soft salted caramel centre (25 %). Cocoa Life Partnering with Fairtrade Foundation Cocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farming WWW.COCOALIFE.ORG

Using Product Information

