CADBURY BUTTONS SELECTION BOX 375G
CADBURY BUTTONS SELECTION BOX 375G

CADBURY BUTTONS SELECTION BOX 375G

£6.00

£1.60/100g

Vegetarian

Milk chocolates. Orange flavoured milk chocolates. White chocolate with caramelised milk powder (7 %). Milk chocolates with a soft salted caramel centre (25 %).Cocoa LifePartnering with Fairtrade FoundationCocoa Life helps farmers get the most from their cocoa trees through environmentally friendly farmingWWW.COCOALIFE.ORG
Includes 4x sharing bags of dairy milk buttons, dairy milk orange buttons, caramilk buttons and dairy milk salted caramel nibbles.
Cadbury Dairy Milk Buttons: 1 portion = 10 pieces (25 g). Approximately 3 - 4 portions per bag.Orange Buttons: 1 portion = 10 pieces (25 g). 3 - 4 portions per pack.Caramilk Buttons: 1 portion = 10 pieces (25 g). 3 - 4 portions per pack.Salted Caramel Nibbles: 1 portion = 24 g (8 pieces). 3 - 4 portions per bag.
100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaSuitable for vegetarians
Pack size: 375G

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Net Contents

375g ℮

Each 25 g contains
Energy
557kJ
133kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
7.6g

-

11%of the reference intake
Saturates
4.4g

-

22%of the reference intake
Sugars
14g

-

16%of the reference intake
Salt
0.06g

-

1%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2230 kJ
100% Sustainably Sourced CocoaSuitable for vegetarians
Cadbury Dairy Milk ButtonsOrange ButtonsCaramilk ButtonsSalted Caramel Nibbles

Ingredients

Milk**, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (E442, E476), Flavourings, **The equivalent of 426 ml of Fresh Liquid Milk in every 227 g of Milk Chocolate, Milk Solids 20 % minimum, actual 23 %, Cocoa Solids 20 % minimum, Contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

Contains: Milk, Soya

Storage

Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 10 pieces (25 g)Reference Intakes
Energy2230 kJ557 kJ8400 kJ /
-534 kcal133 kcal2000 kcal
Fat30 g7.6 g70 g
of which Saturates18 g4.4 g20 g
Carbohydrate57 g14 g260 g
of which Sugars56 g14 g90 g
Fibre2.1 g0.5 g-
Protein7.4 g1.8 g50 g
Salt0.24 g0.06 g6 g
% reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)---

