Patient Cottat The Pebble Chenin Blanc Val de Loire 750ml

A powerful nose of tangerine, apricot and vanilla. A lively, fuliy and harmonious mouth led by a refreshing acidity

Vinification Details

Grape harvests by sort out successive with research of sur-maturation. Classic white winemarking : slow and soft pressing, débourbage, fermentation and blocking of residual sugars, malolactic is avoided.

History

Patient Cottat was a famous Master Goldsmith in the mid 19th century in France. Born in Paris, he loved the Berry region, in the Center of France. His legacy is perpetuated through a selected 'THE PEBBLE' varietal range grown in the French Valley of Kings

Regional Information