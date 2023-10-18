We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Flower & White Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Bites 75g

Flower & White Salted Caramel Milk Chocolate Bites 75g

Vegetarian

Salted Caramel Flavoured Meringue Bites Covered in Milk ChocolateDesigned by the collaborators.com
Light and bright, made with love and care. May your happiness grow with every shareOne for me, one for you!
Treat Yourself Lighter19 Cals Per BiteWith a Melting Meringue MiddleEthical ChocolateNatural Flavours & ColoursSuitable for Vegetarians
Pack size: 75G

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Pasteurised Free Range Egg White, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Dark Soft Brown Sugar (Sugar, Cane Molasses), Whey (Milk) Powder, Milk Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings, Citric Acid

Allergy Information

For allergens see ingredients in bold.

Net Contents

75g ℮

