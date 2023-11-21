Regina Blitz Giant Kitchen Roll 260 All Purpose Sheets 1 Roll

Regina Blitz Giant AP K/Towel 1 Roll People and the Environment Innovation and a focus on people and the environment are the key pillars to the success of Sofidel's development. The Group promotes projects designed to improve hygiene, health and well-being. With the use of technology and a clear defined strategy, Sofidel aims to reduce its environmental footprint to: - Cut CO₂ emissions - Respect forestry resources - Limit water consumption

Live life larger with extra-long Regina Blitz Giant Household Towel. With triple-strength cleaning power, Blitz Giant busts spills, splashes, muck and grime – indoors and out. With compact sheets to efficiently tackle even the messiest jobs with minimum waste. 1 Regina Blitz Giant = 5 standard rolls* *Compared to a Regina kitchen towel with 50 sheets per roll. With Regina Blitz Giant you are ready for any mess big or small, thanks to its all purpose sheet size. The ideal cleaning companion!

Regina is committed to sustainability. Our household products are produced from certified raw materials obtained from responsibly managed sources. Regina Blitz Giant is available in a fully recyclable paper packaging that is easy to recycle at home.

Household Towel 1 Roll Roll Specifications Ply: 3 Sheets: 260** Sheet size: 23 x 26.5 cm** Length: 59.8 m** Made with pure cellulose **tolerance: ±5% FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper / Supporting responsible forestry, FSC® C017535, www.fsc.org You Have Chosen an FSC® Certified Product The FSC® forest certification guarantees your Regina Blitz Giant household towel is produced from certified raw materials obtained from responsibly managed forests and controlled sources. By choosing Regina Blitz Giant you are respecting the environment.

Sofidel Endless Care, Innovative Life

Triple Layered Strength Paper for people Clean up food spills Easy to use on any surface Ideal for stubborn dirt Strong enough for any task Perfect for every task, big or small Handy to use for cleaning pets