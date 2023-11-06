We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest 8 Fish and Pea Rosti Basket 240g

Tesco Finest 8 Fish and Pea Rosti Basket 240g

£4.50

£1.88/100g

Guideline Daily Amounts

One fish finger rosti
Energy
299kJ
71kcal
4%of the reference intake
Fat
3.7g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.9g

medium

5%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.6g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.23g

medium

4%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1107kJ / 265kcal

Basa fish (Pangasius hypophthalmus) chunks, coated in batter, layered on a shredded potato base, with a petit pois puree.
Decadent & Delicious Basa, coated in crispy salt & vinegar batter and soft mushy peas on a delightfully crunchy potato rosti basket.
Pack size: 240G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Basa (Fish) (33%), Potato, Petit Pois, Water, Fully Refined Soybean Oil, Wheat Flour, Rice Flour, Maize Starch, Wheat Starch, Salt, Tapioca Starch, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Carbonate, Monocalcium Phosphate), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate, Sodium Diacetate), Potato Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Wheat Gluten, Corn Grits, Dextrose, Lime Juice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar.

Allergy Information

May contain sesame seeds and crustaceans.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Produce of

Made using basa farmed in Vietnam.

Number of uses

8 Servings

Net Contents

240g

