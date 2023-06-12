We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Finest Chilli & Black Bean Vegetable Trio 380G

Tesco Finest Chilli & Black Bean Vegetable Trio 380G

£4.50

£11.84/kg

Vegetarian

Guideline Daily Amounts

Each pack
Energy
1486kJ
354kcal
18%of the reference intake
Fat
12.1g

medium

17%of the reference intake
Saturates
1.2g

low

6%of the reference intake
Sugars
7.5g

low

8%of the reference intake
Salt
2.03g

high

34%of the reference intake
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 446kJ / 106kcal

Cooked vegetable rice with Tenderstem® broccoli, cabbage and mangetout with fermented black bean and chilli dressing.
Chilli & Black Bean vegetable trio on a bed of jasmine rice, red quinoa & infused with gingerWith cabbage, Tenderstem® broccoli, mangetout, jasmine rice & ginger.
Pack size: 380G

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Vegetable Rice [Water, Jasmine Rice, Cauliflower, Carrot, Edamame Soya Beans, Red Quinoa, Red Pepper, Ginger Purée, Salt, Fennel, Cinnamon Powder, Aniseed, Clove Powder, Ginger Powder], Tenderstem® Broccoli (19%), Cabbage (13%), Mangetout (13%), Rapeseed Oil, Fermented Black Beans, Garlic Purée, Salt, Paprika Flakes, Sugar, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Chilli Flakes, Cumin Powder, Black Pepper, Star Anise.

Allergy Information

For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

380g e

