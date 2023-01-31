Aveeno Face Calm Restore Night Cream 50Ml Visit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.

Aveeno Calm+Restore™ Re-Hydrating Night Cream, intensely moisturises sensitive skin, replenishing and helping strengthen the skin's moisture barrier as you sleep, for soothed skin in the morning. Prebiotic Oat Known to help soothe & repair skin by restoring the skin's moisture barrier. Calming Feverfew Known for its anti-oxidant properties and for helping to calm skin. This formula, with rich Shea Butter, and Mineral Complex known to increase the surface skin cell turnover*, leaves your skin moisturised and healthy-looking. *in vitro data This formula, with a rich & velvety texture is designed for use at night. This formula is: Non greasy, fast absorbing Fragrance free pH Neutral for the skin Tested on sensitive skin Hypoallergenic** **Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies 48H Moisturisation - Helping to prevent skin de-hydration the next day, so every morning skin is soothed and nourished - 9/10 consumers agree that skin feels intensely moisturised* *Self-assessment after 3 weeks of product application on 44 volunteers, 2019.

Dermatologist Tested For Sensitive Skin Fragrance Free Intensely nourishes + strengthens the protective skin barrier overnight Normal to Dry Skin Nourishing Oat Shea Butter

Pack size: 50ML

[PR-0003663], Aqua, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Chrysanthemum Parthenium Flower/Leaf/Stem Juice, Caprylyl Glycol, Copper Gluconate, Tropolone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Magnesium Aspartate, Zinc Gluconate, Pentylene Glycol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Sodium Polyacrylate, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate

50ml ℮

