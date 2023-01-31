We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Aveeno Face Calm Restore Night Cream 50Ml
image 1 of Aveeno Face Calm Restore Night Cream 50Mlimage 2 of Aveeno Face Calm Restore Night Cream 50Mlimage 3 of Aveeno Face Calm Restore Night Cream 50Mlimage 4 of Aveeno Face Calm Restore Night Cream 50Mlimage 5 of Aveeno Face Calm Restore Night Cream 50Ml

Aveeno Face Calm Restore Night Cream 50Ml

4.7(302)
Write a review

£11.00

£22.00/100ml

Aveeno Face Calm Restore Night Cream 50MlVisit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.
Aveeno Calm+Restore™ Re-Hydrating Night Cream, intensely moisturises sensitive skin, replenishing and helping strengthen the skin's moisture barrier as you sleep, for soothed skin in the morning.Prebiotic OatKnown to help soothe & repair skin by restoring the skin's moisture barrier.Calming FeverfewKnown for its anti-oxidant properties and for helping to calm skin.This formula, with rich Shea Butter, and Mineral Complex known to increase the surface skin cell turnover*, leaves your skin moisturised and healthy-looking.*in vitro dataThis formula, with a rich & velvety texture is designed for use at night.This formula is:Non greasy, fast absorbingFragrance freepH Neutral for the skinTested on sensitive skinHypoallergenic****Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies48H Moisturisation- Helping to prevent skin de-hydration the next day, so every morning skin is soothed and nourished- 9/10 consumers agree that skin feels intensely moisturised**Self-assessment after 3 weeks of product application on 44 volunteers, 2019.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C126270, www.fsc.org© Johnson & Johnson SBF
Dermatologist TestedFor Sensitive SkinFragrance FreeIntensely nourishes + strengthens the protective skin barrier overnightNormal to Dry SkinNourishing Oat Shea Butter
Pack size: 50ML

Ingredients

[PR-0003663], Aqua, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Chrysanthemum Parthenium Flower/Leaf/Stem Juice, Caprylyl Glycol, Copper Gluconate, Tropolone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Magnesium Aspartate, Zinc Gluconate, Pentylene Glycol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Sodium Polyacrylate, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

This formula, with a rich & velvety texture is designed for use at night.For a complete Calm+Restore night time skincare routine:1. Nourishing oat cleanser2. Oat toning lotion3. Re-hydrating night cream

View all Face Cream & Moisturiser

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here