Aveeno Face Calm Restore Night Cream 50Ml

Aveeno Face Calm Restore Night Cream 50MlVisit Aveeno.co.uk to learn more.
Aveeno Calm+Restore™ Re-Hydrating Night Cream, intensely moisturises sensitive skin, replenishing and helping strengthen the skin's moisture barrier as you sleep, for soothed skin in the morning.Prebiotic OatKnown to help soothe & repair skin by restoring the skin's moisture barrier.Calming FeverfewKnown for its anti-oxidant properties and for helping to calm skin.This formula, with rich Shea Butter, and Mineral Complex known to increase the surface skin cell turnover*, leaves your skin moisturised and healthy-looking.*in vitro dataThis formula, with a rich & velvety texture is designed for use at night.This formula is:Non greasy, fast absorbingFragrance freepH Neutral for the skinTested on sensitive skinHypoallergenic****Formulated to minimise the risk of allergies48H Moisturisation- Helping to prevent skin de-hydration the next day, so every morning skin is soothed and nourished- 9/10 consumers agree that skin feels intensely moisturised**Self-assessment after 3 weeks of product application on 44 volunteers, 2019.
FSC - FSC® Mix, Packaging from responsible sources, FSC® C126270, www.fsc.org© Johnson & Johnson SBF
Dermatologist TestedFor Sensitive SkinFragrance FreeIntensely nourishes + strengthens the protective skin barrier overnightNormal to Dry SkinNourishing Oat Shea Butter
Pack size: 50ML
Ingredients
[PR-0003663], Aqua, Isopropyl Palmitate, Glycerin, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Avena Sativa Kernel (Oat) Flour, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Chrysanthemum Parthenium Flower/Leaf/Stem Juice, Caprylyl Glycol, Copper Gluconate, Tropolone, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Magnesium Aspartate, Zinc Gluconate, Pentylene Glycol, Hydrogenated Palm Glycerides, Sodium Polyacrylate, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Carbomer, Sodium Hydroxide, Citric Acid, Sodium Metabisulfite, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate
Net Contents
50ml ℮
Preparation and Usage
This formula, with a rich & velvety texture is designed for use at night.For a complete Calm+Restore night time skincare routine:1. Nourishing oat cleanser2. Oat toning lotion3. Re-hydrating night cream