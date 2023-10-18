Oral-B Pro Kids 3+ Disney Frozen Electric Toothbrush

Corrosive Environmentally damaging Irritant Explosive Flammable Oxidizing agent Compressed gas Health hazard Toxic

Periodically check the entire product/cords/accessories for damage. A damaged or non-functioning unit should no longer be used. If the product/ cords/accessories are damaged, take it to an Oral-B Service Centre. Do not modify or repair the product. This may cause fire, electric shock or injury. Usage by children under age 3 is not recommended. Toothbrushes can be used by children and persons with reduced physical, sensory or mental capabilities or lack of experience and knowledge, if they have been given supervision or instruction concerning use of the appliance in a safe way and understand the hazards involved. Cleaning and maintenance shall not be performed by children. Children shall not play with the appliance. Use this product only for its intended use as described in then instruction manual. Do not use attachments which are not recommended by the manufacturer.